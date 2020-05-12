New Delhi: A day after interacting with the chief ministers of all states and UTs on ways to deal with the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 PM on Tuesday. The information was shared by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). Also Read - Lockdown 4.0 on Cards? 'Jan se Lekar Jag Tak' in Focus as PM Modi Set to Address Nation at 8 PM

Notably, this will be PM Modi's fifth address to the nation, including a video message, following the outbreak of COVID-19.

As per updates from the government, PM Modi is likely to speak on issues related to the lockdown and the economy.

“Shri @narendramodi will be addressing the nation at 8 PM this evening,” the PMO said on Twitter He last addressed the nation on April 14.

During his virtual meet with chief ministers on Monday, PM Modi said the challenges are two-fold — reduction of the transmission rate of the novel coronavirus and gradual increase in public activities while adhering to all guidelines. He urged the chief ministers to work in coordination with the Centre to achieve the twin objectives.

During his March 19 address, PM Modi had announced a janata curfew on March 22. And on March 24, he had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown. Moreover, on April 14, he had extended the lockdown period till May 3.

PM Modi on April 3, in a video message, had asked the nation to light lamps for frontline corona warriors on April 5. Later, the lockdown was extended till May 17 by the Union Home Ministry.