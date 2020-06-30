New Delhi: With the Central Government’s Unlock 1 coming to an end, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today address the nation at 4 PM. Also Read - Mumbai Containment Zones List Today: 750 Areas Declared as COVID Hotspots, 5,831 Buildings Sealed

PM Modi’s address to the nation comes at a time when India is in a bitter standoff with China at Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh. In a fatal altercation on June 15, over 20 soldiers of the Indian Army were killed by the Chinese army. PM Modi is expected to talk about Unlock 2 and Ladakh standoff. Also Read - COVID-19: India's Tally Reaches 5.66 Lakh, Deaths Near 17,000; Maharashtra, Delhi And TN Account For 60% Caseload

The Prime minister’s address to the nation also carries significance as the country is entering ‘Unlock 2’ from tomorrow for which guidelines have been issued by the MHA on Monday night . Also Read - COVID-19 Update: Bharat Biotech Develops India's First Coronavirus Vaccine, COVAXIN

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 4 PM on Tuesday,” the Prime Minister’s Office had said in a tweet on Monday night.

Notably, this would be PM Modi’s sixth address to the nation since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Here’s to watch Live Streaming: https://zeenews.india.com/live-tv

PM Modi had on May 12 last addressed the nation when he had announced a Rs 20-lakh-crore economic package for the people of the country to boost the economy.

On Sunday, PM Modi in his monthly ‘Mann ki Baat’ Radio address had said that India is friendly country but it is also capable of giving befitting reply to the adversaries.

Talking about COVID-19, PM Modi had urged the people of the country to be more vigilant in the unlock phase. He had also asked all to take necessary precautions.

PM Modi in his March 19 address had announced ‘Janta Curfew’ on March 22. Later on March 24, he had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown. And then afterwards, he on April 14, extended the lockdown period till May 3.