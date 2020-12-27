New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday 11 AM. The address by PM Modi comes amid the raging farmers’ protest and fears of mutated Coronavirus strain. Notably, this will also be his last broadcast for this year. Taking to Twitter, Modi said, “Tune-in tomorrow at 11 AM. #MannKiBaat.” Also Read - People in Delhi Trying to Teach me Democracy: Modi's Veiled Attack on Rahul Gandhi

A week ago, PM Modi had sought people’s views on the year 2020, seen as one of the most disruptive in recent history due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and also what they looked forward to in the next year, ahead of his ‘Mann ki Baat’ broadcast. “How would you sum up the year gone by? What do you look forward to the most in 2021? Share this, and more in the final #MannKiBaat of 2020 on 27th December. Write on MyGov, NaMo App or record your message on 1800-11-7800,” Modi had tweeted.

In this monthly radio address, the prime minister touches on a variety of issues and also, at times, shares views of people. One can tune into ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on All India Radio (AIR), Doordarshan (DD) and the Narendra Modi Mobile App. Further, it will be broadcast in regional languages immediately after its Hindi broadcast.