New Delhi: After inaugurating the much-talked-about Kartarpur Corridor on November 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public gathering at Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab’s Gurdaspur, sources at the Union Home Ministry told news agency IANS.

Sources added that PM Modi will address the gathering around 3km away from the Corridor. However, the event will be in Dera Baba Nanak itself.

However, it is not yet confirmed whether PM Modi will flag off the first ‘jattha’ (group of devotees) visiting Kartarpur Sahib in which former PM Manmohan will also take part as a ‘common man’.

On October 28, the Congress constituted a delegation that will accompany Dr Manmohan Singh to Kartarpur Sahib on the inauguration day. The delegation of the Congress includes Captain Amarinder Singh, Jyotiraditya Scindia, RPN Singh, Asha Kumari, R Surjewala, Deepender Hooda and Jitin Prasada.

The development comes after former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh accepted Pakistan’s invitation to the inaugural ceremony of the landmark Kartarpur Corridor.

“I had invited former Prime Minister of India Manmohan Singh. I’m thankful to him, he wrote me a letter and said, ‘I’ll come but not as a chief guest but an ordinary man.’ We’ll welcome him even if he comes as an ordinary man,” Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Foreign Minister of Pakistan, was quoted as saying by ANI.

Delaying a day, the agreement on Kartarpur Corridor was signed on October 24 between India and Pakistan at Zero Line in a low-key ceremony. It was supposed to happen on October 22, but could not happen because of some logistic reasons.