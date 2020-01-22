New Delhi: The 61st edition of the monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday evening. The official handle of ‘Mann Ki Baat Updates’ said this will be the first address of PM Modi’s monthly programme in 2020 and it will be broadcast on the Republic Day at 6 PM.

Moreover, this is the first time that the timing of the programme has been changed to the evening. As per updates, the radio programme will be broadcasted on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and Narendra Modi App. Earlier, PM Modi had asked people to share their ideas and suggestions for this month’s radio programme.

On December 29 last year, when he had addressed the ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Pm Modi had urged people to take up tasks to uplift the poor and had stressed the need for buying indigenous products to support the artisans.

PM Modi had also talked about the Indian Space Research Organisation’s plan to launch a satellite called Aditya to study the sun and had praised the women of Phoolpur for their efforts towards self-sufficiency.