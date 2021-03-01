New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched the nationwide second phase of the vaccination by getting himself inoculated. He was administered Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech, at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. After PM Modi, many other Union ministers, chief ministers, national party leaders also took jabs. Also Read - CoWIN 2.0 Registration: Booked Your Slot Yet? Know How to Change Date, Time or Centre For Vaccine Jab

Home Minister Amit Shah Receives First Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine Also Read - Prove Corruption Charges or Face Criminal Defamation Suit, Narayanasamy Hits Back at Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday took his first shot of the Coronavirus vaccine at the Medanta Hospital in Delhi-NCR. Amit Shah’s inoculation comes hours after Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Union MoS Jitendra Singh received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Also Read - Corona Vaccination in Uttar Pradesh: Full List of Government And Private Hospitals Where You Can Get Shots

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar takes COVID-19 Jab:

Minister for external affairs (MEA) S Jaishankar too was vaccinated on Monday. “Got my jab. For the curious, it was #Covaxin. Felt secure, will travel safely,” he tweeted after getting the shot.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu:

“I took my first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Government Medical College, Chennai today. I will be taking the 2nd dose after 28 days. I appeal to all the eligible people to get themselves vaccinated proactively and join in the fight against novel coronavirus,” Naidu said.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik:

The 74-year-old Biju Janata Dal chief took the vaccine shot at the Vidhan Sabha dispensary, news agency PTI reported quoting officials. “Happy to share that I took my first dose of COVID-19 vaccine today. Grateful to our scientists, health workers for their race against time to deliver the vaccine to people. Appeal to all eligible people to come forward and get vaccine for a #COVIDFreeOdisha,” Patnaik tweeted, sharing an image of himself taking first dose of the vaccine.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar:

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Monday declared that the entire state of Bihar will be vaccinated against Coronavirus at no cost.

Addressing reporters, Kumar said the vaccine will be made available for free even at private hospitals, adding that the whole exercise will be facilitated by the state government. “The state will bear the expenses, in case of those who get the jabs at any of the designated private hospitals,” he said.

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar:

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, his wife, and MP daughter on Monday received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a civic hospital here in Maharashtra, a senior health official said. The former Union minister was administered ”Covishield” vaccine, which is manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) in collaboration with the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca, he said. “Pawar (80) took the first shot of the vaccine along with his wife Pratibha Pawar and daughter Supriya Sule,” Dr Tatyaro Lahane, Director of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), told reporters.