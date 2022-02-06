New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive shortly in Mumbai to pay his last respects to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. Fondly known as Lata Didi, the iconic singer passed away at the age of 92 at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai earlier in the day. The PM is scheduled to land in Mumbai at 4:15 pm and proceed to Shivaji Park to pay his respects to the departed soul. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the PM may first pay a visit to Mangeshkar’s home and meet her family members. In a tweet, PM wrote, ”Will be leaving for Mumbai in some time to pay my last respects to Lata Didi.”Also Read - Indian Team Wears Black Armbands To Pay Respect To Late Lata Mangeshkar

Will be leaving for Mumbai in some time to pay my last respects to Lata Didi. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2022

Minutes after her death, Prime Minister Modi led the nation in mourning the demise of the Nightingale of India. In his heartfelt tweet, the Prime Minister said: “I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi. My interactions with her will remain unforgettable. I grieve with my fellow Indians on the passing away of Lata Didi. Spoke to her family and expressed condolences. Om Shanti.”

I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi. My interactions with her will remain unforgettable. I grieve with my fellow Indians on the passing away of Lata Didi. Spoke to her family and expressed condolences. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2022

Lata Didi’s songs brought out a variety of emotions. She closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades. Beyond films, she was always passionate about India’s growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India. pic.twitter.com/N0chZbBcX6 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2022

Lata Mangeshkar’s mortal remains will be shifted from her residence on Peddar Road to Shivaji Park in Mumbai around 4.30 pm for public darshan followed by cremation. A two-day national mourning has also been announced by the Government on India and flags on all Government buildings across India will fly at half mast. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray announced that the singer will be accorded a funeral as per state honours.

“The Government of India has decided that as a mark of respect to the departed dignitary 2 (two) days state mourning will be observed from February 6 (Sunday) to February 7 (Monday),” the government said in a statement.

One of India’s most loved voices, Lata Mangeshkar was the recipient of three National Film Awards, seven Filmfare awards, and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1989. She was conferred the Bharat Ratna in 2001, becoming the second singer after M.S. Subbulakshmi to be so honoured, and the French awarded her the Officer of the Legion of Honour.

BJP cancels UP and Goa manifesto launch

To condole the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has postponed the launch of its Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patras (manifestos) for Uttar Pradesh and Goa Assembly Polls 2022. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s virtual rally in Goa has also been cancelled following the Bharat Ratna awardee’s death on Sunday.

“Goa BJP has cancelled PM’s rally and other major party functions following the death of singer Lata Mangeshkar,” Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told ANI.