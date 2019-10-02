New Delhi: As the country is celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive at the Ahmedabad airport around 6 pm, and will be greeted by BJP workers at a function organised there by the party’s city unit.

As part of the celebration, a number of programmes and events have also been planned in Ahmedabad and other parts of Gujarat. Straight from the airport, PM Modi will visit the Sabarmati Ashram and will pay tributes to Mahatama Gandhi there.

After that, he will head to the Sabarmati Riverfront, where he will declare the country open defecation-free (ODF) in the presence of over 20,000 village heads. He will also announce a complete ban on single-use plastic as part of the government’s initiative to make the country plastic-free.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister shared his complete schedule on Twitter and said that efforts made by scores of cleanliness workers will be recognized at the event.

Today, on #GandhiJayanti, I will be in Ahmedabad for a special Swachh Bharat Diwas Programme on the banks of the Sabarmati. During the programme, we would recognise the commendable work of several Swachhagrahis who have worked round the clock to fulfil Gandhi Ji’s dream. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2019

From Ahmedabad, a city closely associated with beloved Bapu, we will showcase our efforts towards creating a Swachh Bharat and derive strength to continue working on the tenets shown by Gandhi Ji. We will be lauding those involved in plastic waste cleaning Shramdan. #Gandhi150 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2019

In Ahmedabad, I will pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the Sabarmati Ashram. I will also join a cultural Navratri event in the city. The vibrant culture of Gujarat is on full display during Navratri! If you have not experienced this festival in Gujarat, you must do so! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2019

Earlier in the day, PM Modi along with Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat on his 150th birth anniversary and urged people to implement Gandhian principles in their daily lives.

“As we pay reverential homage to the Mahatma on his 150th Birth Anniversary, let us strive to transform our lives by internalizing and implementing the Gandhian principles in our daily life,” the vice president said in his tweet.

The prime minister said the nation expresses its gratitude to Gandhi for his everlasting contribution to humanity. “We pledge to continue working hard to realise his dreams and create a better planet,” Modi wrote on Twitter.