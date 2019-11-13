New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on his way to Brazil, will on Wednesday attend the 11th BRICS summit. Ahead of his departure, PM Modi had said that he is looking forward to exchanging views with other bloc leaders with the aim to further strengthen intra-BRICS cooperation.

With the theme of this year’s summit ‘economic growth for an innovative future,’ the member-countries during the summit will aim to strengthen cooperation in science, technology, and innovation. The leaders are also exacted to enhance cooperation on the digital economy and build mechanisms for counter-terrorism cooperation within the BRICS framework.

“I look forward to exchanging views with other BRICS leaders with the aim to further strengthen intra-BRICS cooperation particularly on the theme of the Summit “Economic growth for an innovative future”. During the Summit, the five major economies of the World will aim to significantly strengthen their cooperation in science, technology, and innovation; enhance cooperation on the digital economy and build mechanisms for counter-terrorism cooperation within the BRICS framework,” PM Modi had said in the statement.

Modi will address BRICS Business Forum and will interact with members of BRICS Business Council and New Development Bank.

On Tuesday afternoon, PM Modi left India for Brazil to attend the 11th BRICS summit. He will be in Brazil for two days starting from November 13. This is PM Modi’s sixth time to participate in the BRICS summit.

During the two-day visit, PM Modi is expected to hold bilateral meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Chinese Premier Xi Jinping. Apart from this, PM Modi is also expected to meet President of Brazil Jair Messias Bolsonaro on the sidelines of 11th BRICS Summit in Brasilia, Brazil, on Tuesday.

PM Modi is also expected to attend the BRICS business forum closing ceremony. In the closing ceremony of the summit, discussions will be held with the focus on challenges and opportunities for the exercise of national sovereignty in the contemporary world.