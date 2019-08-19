New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the G7 summit in France that starts from August 24, but before that, he is set for State visits to United Arab Emirates (UAE), where he will receive ‘Order of Zayed’, and Bahrain, said Ministry of External Affairs.

During his visit to UAE on 23-24 August, PM Modi will meet the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss bilateral, regional and international matters of mutual interest.

He will also receive the highest civil decoration of the UAE, Order of Zayed, which was conferred on him earlier in April 2019.

The award is named after Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founding father of the UAE and acquires special significance as it was awarded to him in the year of the birth centenary of Sheikh Zayed.

In February 2018, Modi had visited UAE as Chief Guest at the World Government Summit while the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited India in February 2016 and then in January 2017 as the Chief Guest at the Republic Day celebrations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also pay a State Visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain from 24-25 August 2019.

PM Modi’s visit to Bahrain will be the first-ever Prime Ministerial visit from India.

He will hold talks with Prince Shaikh Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, Prime Minister of Bahrain to discuss the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and also regional and international issues of mutual interest.