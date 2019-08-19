During his visit to UAE on 23-24 August, PM Modi will meet the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss bilateral, regional and international matters of mutual interest.
He will also receive the highest civil decoration of the UAE, Order of Zayed, which was conferred on him earlier in April 2019.
The award is named after Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founding father of the UAE and acquires special significance as it was awarded to him in the year of the birth centenary of Sheikh Zayed.
In February 2018, Modi had visited UAE as Chief Guest at the World Government Summit while the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited India in February 2016 and then in January 2017 as the Chief Guest at the Republic Day celebrations.
PM Modi’s visit to Bahrain will be the first-ever Prime Ministerial visit from India.
He will hold talks with Prince Shaikh Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, Prime Minister of Bahrain to discuss the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and also regional and international issues of mutual interest.