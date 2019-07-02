New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be attending the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor project on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev in the last week of November.

While Pakistan media reported that there was a possibility of PM Modi making it to the event, an Akali Dal delegation met the Prime Minister and confirmed his presence at the landmark event.

Pakistan PM Imran Khan will inaugurate the Kartarpur Corridor project. A Pakistan daily said that Khan’s office had had an official communication with PM Modi.

The Pakistan government has also started preparations for Baba Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary celebrations.

Meanwhile, India has proposed new dates to hold talks with Pakistan on the outstanding technical issues pertaining to the construction of Kartarpur corridor. The new dates are tentatively for the coming week.

The deadlock on the Indo-Pakistan officials level talks will soon be removed in spite of the long-pending issue on a diplomatic visa. A source said, “The new development only shows India’s commitment to the corridor.”

Earlier in the month of April, the two neighbours had held a meeting. The July meeting would come after India postponed the second round of talks on corridor after reports surfaced about the appointment of “controversial elements” by Pakistan in a committee associated with the corridor.

The Pakistan government has formed a high-level committee to monitor the arrangements for the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor and the birth anniversary celebrations. Local media has also claimed that Pakistan has completed more than 50 per cent of the construction work of the corridor.