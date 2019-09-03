New Delhi: To honour the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the US-based Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation will confer him with an award to recognise his contribution to the clean India mission.

Modi will be honoured with the award during his visit to the US later this month.

PM Modi will go to the United States this month, to attend the annual session of the US General Assembly.

Jitender Singh, minister of state in the PMO, said, “Another award, another moment of pride for every Indian as PM Modi’s diligent and innovative initiatives bring laurels from across the world. PM Modi to receive the award from Bill Melinda Gates Foundation for #SwachhBharatAbhiyaan during his visit to the United States.”

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan or Swachh Bharat Mission is a nation-wide campaign, launched in India in 2014. It aims to clean up the streets, roads and infrastructure of India’s cities, towns, and rural areas. The campaign aims to achieve the vision of a ‘Clean India’ by October 2 this year to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.