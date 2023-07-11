Home

PM Modi To Be Conferred With Lokmanya Tilak National Award | All You Need To Know About The Award

The award will be presented by the Tilak Smarak Mandir Trust (Hind Swaraj Sangh) on August 1, the 103rd death anniversary of Lokmanya Tilak.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be conferred the prestigious ‘The Lokmanya Tilak National Award’ 2023 on August 1 by the Tilak Smarak Mandir Trust. The TSMT Trustees, President Dr. Deepak J. Tilak and Vice-President Dr. Rohit Tilak said that the award is being awarded to Modi for the concept of Atmanirbhar Bharat which has helped the country climb the ladder of progress, and for awakening the feeling of patriotism among the citizens, and putting India on the global map.

The 41st award – in memory of the revolutionary and nationalist freedom fighter Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak (1856-1920) – shall be conferred on Modi on his 103rd death anniversary on August 1, at a function in the Tilak Maharashtra Vidyapeeth.

The event will see a galaxy of leaders including Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar as the Chief Guest, Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, and Trustee Sushilkumar Shinde.

What is Lokmanya Tilak National Award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be conferred with the prestigious Lokmanya Tilak National Award. The award will be presented by the Tilak Smarak Mandir Trust (Hind Swaraj Sangh) on August 1, the 103rd death anniversary of Lokmanya Tilak. The prestigious Lokmanya Tilak National Award is presented by the trust annually on the occasion of Lokmanya Tilak’s death anniversary. Lokmanya Tilak was a prominent figure in India’s freedom struggle during the early 20th century. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been chosen as the 41st recipient of this award The award will include a memento and citation The award has been presented to PM Modi in recognition of his exceptional leadership and his efforts in fostering a sense of patriotism among citizens. In the previous year, the Lokmanya Tilak National Award was conferred upon senior scientist Tessy Thomas, popularly known as India’s “missile woman.” She served as the project director for Agni-4 and Agni-5 missile systems, making significant contributions to the country’s defence capabilities.

List of recipients of the Loknayak Award

Here is a list of some of the individuals who have been conferred the Loknayak Award:

Indira Gandhi Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sharad Pawar Rahul Bajaj Cyrus Poonawalla Manmohan Singh

