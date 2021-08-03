New Delhi: For the first time in the history of the UN Security Council (UNSC), an Indian Prime Minister will be presiding over a meeting. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to virtually chair an open debate on maritime security at the UNSC on August 9.Also Read - India Assumes UNSC Presidency For August; Country to be Voice of Moderation, Says Jaishankar

Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi tweeted saying,”PM @narendramodi will Chair Open Debate on ‘Maintenance of international peace and security: Maritime security’ in virtual mode @UN #SecurityCouncil on 9th August.”

“This will be the 1st time an Indian Prime Minister will preside over Open Debate. #PMChairsUNSC #IndiainUNSC,” he said.

India is holding the presidency of the UNSC for August.

India began its two-year tenure as a non-permanent member of the UNSC on January 1.

It is India’s seventh term on the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member.

India has previously been a member of the UN Security Council in 1950-51, 1967-68, 1972-73, 1977-78, 1984-85, and 1991-92.

Following its election to the global body, India said that it will promote responsible and inclusive solutions to international peace and security and would pitch for a new orientation for a reformed multilateral system.

(With PTI inputs)