Keeping up with his tradition of celebrating Diwali with the armed forces, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to travel to Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on Saturday.

PM Modi has been celebrating Diwali by spending time with soldiers, since assuming office in 2014, in forward areas in states like Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab, and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

This year too he is going to keep up with the practice despite the coronavirus pandemic.

According to reports, several top Army, IAF and BSF officials have already reached Jaisalmer to welcome the PM, who will arrive by a special aircraft around 8:30am. BSF director general Rakesh Asthana is expected to reach the area before Modi’s arrival. Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and Army chief MM Narvane may also accompany him. The Prime Minister will return around 12:30pm.

PM Modi greeted people on Diwali on Saturday. “Best wishes to all countrymen on Diwali. Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this festival further brightness and happiness. May everyone be prosperous and healthy,” he tweeted.

सभी देशवासियों को दीपावली की हार्दिक मंगलकामनाएं। Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this festival further brightness and happiness. May everyone be prosperous and healthy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 14, 2020

On Diwali eve, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appealed to the people to light a ‘diya’ as a “salute to soldiers”, saying words cannot do justice to the sense of gratitude for their exemplary courage.

“This Diwali, let us also light a Diya as a #Salute2Soldiers who fearlessly protect our nation. Words can’t do justice to the sense of gratitude we have for our soldiers for their exemplary courage. We are also grateful to the families of those on the borders,” he tweeted.

The prime minister also posted an audio clip of his recent ‘Mann Ki Baat’ broadcast in which he had first given a call to citizens to light a ‘diya’ for soldiers in Diwali.

He had urged people to light a ‘diya’ (lamp) while they celebrate the festival to honour security forces guarding the country’s borders.

After Modi’s appeal, the BJP urged people to post a photo with ‘diyas’ for soldiers on social media.

“This Diwali, PM Narendra Modi has launched this special campaign to let us express our gratitude for our bravest of the brave soldiers. Request you to post a photo with diyas for our soldiers using #Salute2Soldiers on social media,” the party said.

(With inputs from PTI)