New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to chair the 32nd interaction through PRAGATI – the ICT-based, multi-modal platform for pro-active governance and timely implementation on Wednesday.

In the previous 31 interactions of PRAGATI, projects worth over Rs 12 lakh crores have been reviewed by the Prime Minister, said a release issued by Narendra Modi website.

In the last PRAGATI meeting of the year 2019, a total of nine projects worth over Rs. 61, 000 crores concerning the states and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir were taken up for discussion.

Further, discussions were also held on various topics like grievances of Indian citizens working abroad, National Agriculture Market, Aspirational District Programme and infrastructure development programmes and initiatives.

A multi-purpose and multi-modal governance platform PRAGATI was also launched by the Prime Minister on March 25, 2015. Notably, PRAGATI – is an integrating and interactive platform, aimed at addressing the common man’s grievances.

PRAGATI also helps in simultaneously monitoring and reviewing important programmes and projects of the Government of India, as well as projects flagged by various state governments.