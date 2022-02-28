New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening called another high-level meeting on the ongoing Ukraine crisis. It was decided in an earlier meeting to send four Union ministers to the neighbouring countries of the war-hit nation to coordinate efforts to evacuate Indian students stranded there. Sources also said following a request from the Ukrainian government, India has agreed to send humanitarian assistance including medical supplies to nation besieged by Russian forces since Thursday.Also Read - Russia-Ukraine War: 3,500 Russian Troops Killed, 352 Civilians Dead In Ukraine, Here Are 10 Big Updates So Far

The flurry of meetings started last evening as videos from students stranded in Ukraine poured in and flooded social media. Along with it were posts from their worried families and friends, demanding that the government immediately bring them home. Modi had chaired a meeting on Sunday evening as well and had asserted that the safety and evacuation of Indians from Ukraine, attacked by Russia, is a top priority for his government.

Union ministers Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and V K Singh will be going as "special envoys" of India, government sources had earlier said. Scindia will take care of evacuation efforts from Romania and Moldova while Rijiju will go to Slovakia. Puri will go to Hungary while Singh will be in Poland to manage the evacuation of Indians who have come from Ukraine through land borders.