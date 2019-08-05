New Delhi: Amid ongoing tensions in Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Cabinet will meet on Monday at the official residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in national capital. The meeting will take place at 9:30 am at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg.

The meeting comes a day after Union Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meet on the Kashmir turmoil. The meeting was attended by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, IB chief Arvind Kumar and RAW chief Samanta Goel. Additional Secretary (Jammu and Kashmir Division) Gyanesh Kumar separately briefed the Minister about the situation in Kashmir Valley.

According to the sources, the home minister discussed internal security in Jammu and Kashmir. The officials in the home ministry have, however, remained tight-lipped about it.

Reports claimed that the Home Minister discussed internal security as well as the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, where the Amarnath Yatra has been curtailed after the government warned of terror threats. All Amarnath pilgrims as well as tourists have been told to leave “immediately”.

Meanwhile, in a bid to avoid any untoward incident, restrictions have been imposed across the Kashmir Valley from early Monday.

“Government has imposed restrictions under section 144 CrPC in District Srinagar with effect from 1200 Hrs on 5th August 2019 which shall remain in force till further orders. As per the order, there shall be no movement of public and all educational institutions shall also remain closed. There will be a complete bar on holding any kind of public meetings or rallies during the period of operation of this order. Identity cards of essential services officials will be treated as movement passes wherever required. However, there is no curfew in place as reported in a section of media,” an official statement said.