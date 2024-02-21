PM Modi To Chair Council Of Ministers Meet Ahead Of LS Polls Announcement; Key Policy Matters On Agenda

PM Modi will chair the Council of Ministers meeting on March 3 which is scheduled to be held at the Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in Chanakyapuri diplomatic enclave in national capital New Delhi.

PM Modi issues a joint press statement with Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis (Unseen), at the Hyderabad House, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Lok Sabha Polls: Days ahead of the probable announcement of the upcoming general elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting for the Union Council of Ministers on March 3 to discuss various matters related to key policies and governance.

According to officials, the Council of Ministers meeting is scheduled to be held at the Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in Chanakyapuri diplomatic enclave in national capital New Delhi.

Prime Minister Modi has been chairing a meeting of the entire Council of Ministers from time to time to discuss key policy issues, get feedback on implementation of various initiatives, and share his vision on matters of governance.

The Election Commission has begun reviewing the preparedness of various states for holding of Lok Sabha elections. The schedule for elections are expected to be announced sometime next month.

In 2014, the Election Commission had announced the schedule for the nine-phased Lok Sabha elections on March 5 and the results were declared on May 16.

In 2019, the poll panel had announced the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections on March 10 and the results were declared on May 23.

PM Modi to visit Gujarat, UP; unveil dev projects worth Rs 61,000 crore

In related news, PM Modi will visit Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh on February 22 and 23 during which he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 61,000 crore in the two states.

While Modi will inaugurate, lay the foundation stone and initiate work commencement of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 48,000 crore in Gujarat, he will also launch and inaugurate projects worth over Rs 13,000 crore for transforming Varanasi and its adjoining areas, according to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Wednesday.

PM Modi’s schedule in Gujarat

On February 22 (Thursday), at around 10.45 am in Ahmedabad, Modi will participate in the golden jubilee celebration of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF).

At around 12.45 pm, the prime minister will reach Mahesana and perform ‘pooja’ and ‘darshan’ at the Valinath Mahadev Temple. Around 1 pm, he will participate in a public function in Tarabh, Mahesana, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 8,350 crore.

At around 4.15 pm, the prime minister will reach Navsari, where he will inaugurate, lay the foundation stone and initiate work commencement of multiple development projects worth about Rs 17,500 crore.

At around 6.15 pm, Modi will visit the Kakrapar Atomic Power Station and dedicate to the nation two new Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs).

At the two public functions in Gujarat’s Mahesana and Navsari, the prime minister will dedicate to nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects that will encompass important sectors such as road, rail, energy, health, Internet connectivity, urban development, water supply and tourism, among others, in districts such as Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Banaskantha, Anand, Mahesana, Kachchh, Kheda, Bharuch, Tapi, Vadodara, Surat, Navsari, Panchmahal, Valsad, and Narmada.

Modi to visit Varanasi

On February 23 (Friday), Modi will participate in a programme for prize distribution to the winners of Sansad Sanskrit Pratiyogita at Swatantra Sabhagar, Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi.

At 11.15 am, the prime minister will perform ‘pooja’ and ‘darshan’ at Sant Guru Ravidas Janmasthali. At 11.30 am, the prime minister will attend a public function commemorating the 647th birth anniversary of Sant Guru Ravidas.

In the afternoon, Prime Minister Modi will attend a public function where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 13,000 crore in Varanasi.

(With PTI inputs)

