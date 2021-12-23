New Delhi: As India’s Omicron tally surged past 200, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called a high-level meeting on Thursday to review the overall Covid-19 situation across the country. So far, India has recorded 213 Omicron cases across 15 states and Union territories. At 57, Delhi has the highest cases of Omicron infection followed by Maharashtra with 54 cases, according to the Union health ministry’s data.Also Read - PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Govt Makes Big Announcement For Farmers, to Release 10th Installment on Jan 1 | Here's How to Check Installment Status

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a meeting today to review the #COVID19 related situation in the country. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/IkJCIvkUJR — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2021

What to expect?

The meeting is likely to focus on efforts to streamline the fight against the coronavirus pandemic which is undergoing its second wave in the nation. During the meeting, the PM might ask states to maintain a strict vigil on emerging COVID cases. Besides, people might be asked to cancel some of their holiday plans to protect public health, as the Omicron variant spreads globally. Notably, the World Health Organization (WHO) had earlier warned that increased social mixing over the holiday period in many countries will lead to increased cases, overwhelmed health systems and more deaths.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Centre had asked states and UTs clamp a few restrictions including the imposition of night curfew, strict regulation of large gatherings, curtailing numbers in marriages in districts reporting high positivity rates.

"Based on current scientific evidence, the variant of concern (VOC), Omicron, is at least 3 times more transmissible than the Delta VOC. Besides, the Delta VOC is still present in different parts of the country. Hence, even greater foresight, data analysis, dynamic decision making, and strict & prompt containment action is required at the local and district level", Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had said in a letter to states/UTs. The states had also been asked to 'activate war rooms and keep analysing all trends and surges, no matter how small and keep taking proactive measures at the district or local level'.

Omicron in India | Key Points