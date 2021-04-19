New Delhi: As India is reeling under a fresh wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a key meeting on Monday to review the COVID-19 situation, news agency ANI reported. The meeting is expected to be attended by top officials, local administration, and doctors who are involved in fighting COVID. Also Read - After PM Modi's Request to Keep Kumbh Mela 'Symbolic', Juna Akhada Calls Off Celebrations

This comes as India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 1.50-crore mark with around 25 lakh cases being added in just 15 days, while active cases surpassed the 19-lakh mark. The nationwide tally of COVID-19 cases mounted to 1,50,61,919 with a record single-day rise of 2,73,810 coronavirus infections. Also Read - Over 2.34 Lakh Corona Cases, 1,341 Deaths in Last 24 Hours: India's Covid Crisis Deepens | 10 Points

The death toll increased to 1,78,769 with a record 1,619 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The country’s total COVID-19 infections had surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 after which it took 107 days to cross the 1.25 crore on April 5. However, it only took 15 days for the cases to cross the 1.50-crore mark. Also Read - Nirav Modi's Extradition Approved by UK Home Minister Ahead of Boris Johnson's India Visit

Registering a steady increase for the 40th day in a row, the active cases increased to 19,29,329, comprising 12.81 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 86 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,29,53,821 and the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.19 per cent, the data stated.