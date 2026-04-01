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US-Iran war: PM Modi to chair key security meet amid West Asia war soon | Highlights

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US-Iran war: PM Modi to chair key security meet amid West Asia war soon | Highlights

PM Modi is expected to attend the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meet soon. Scroll down to check updates.

PM Modi- File image

Energy Lockdown in India? In a significant development amid the ongoing crisis in West Asia, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) is set to meet at 7 PM on Wednesday in the national capital to discuss developments amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Notably, the situation escalated in West Asia after a joint US-Israel military strike on February 28 on Iranian territory resulted in the death of its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and other senior figures.

A week earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security to review the situation, the ongoing and proposed mitigating measures in the context of the ongoing West Asia Conflict.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the Cabinet Secretary gave a detailed presentation on the global situation and the mitigating measures taken so far and being planned by all concerned Ministries/Departments of the Government of India.

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