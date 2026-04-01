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US-Iran war: PM Modi to chair key security meet amid West Asia war soon | Highlights

PM Modi is expected to attend the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meet soon. Scroll down to check updates.

Published date india.com Updated: April 1, 2026 9:11 PM IST
email india.com By Abhijeet Sen email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Abhijeet Sen email india.com twitter india.com
US-Iran war: PM Modi to chair key security meet amid West Asia war soon | Highlights
PM Modi- File image

Energy Lockdown in India? In a significant development amid the ongoing crisis in West Asia, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) is set to meet at 7 PM on Wednesday in the national capital to discuss developments amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Notably, the situation escalated in West Asia after a joint US-Israel military strike on February 28 on Iranian territory resulted in the death of its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and other senior figures.

A week earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security to review the situation, the ongoing and proposed mitigating measures in the context of the ongoing West Asia Conflict.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the Cabinet Secretary gave a detailed presentation on the global situation and the mitigating measures taken so far and being planned by all concerned Ministries/Departments of the Government of India.

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Live Updates

  • Apr 1, 2026 8:12 PM IST

    Energy Lockdown in India: IndiGo airlines has announced hike in fuel charges, which will increase the cost of flying.

  • Apr 1, 2026 7:05 PM IST

    Energy Lockdown in India: The 3rd CCS meeting since outbreak of war is expected to give big updates to the citizens of India.

  • Apr 1, 2026 6:28 PM IST

    Energy Lockdown in India: PM Modi’s CSS meeting about the West Asia crisis is expected to begin soon.

  • Apr 1, 2026 6:21 PM IST

    Energy Lockdown in India: Although the government has strictly said that no Lockdown will be implemented in India, there are chances that the government may advise the citizens to mitigate the West Asia crisis.

  • Apr 1, 2026 5:52 PM IST

    Energy Lockdown in India: Several countries around the world have declared restrictions on fuel usage due to the ongoing crisis including Pakistan, New Zealand and South Africa.

  • Apr 1, 2026 4:52 PM IST

    Energy Lockdown in India: The meeting may decide on how India will continue to tackle the crisis caused by the West Asian war.

  • Apr 1, 2026 4:51 PM IST

    Energy Lockdown in India: The CCS meeting led by PM Modi is expected to begin at 7 PM today.

  • Apr 1, 2026 3:38 PM IST

    Energy Lockdown in India: India currently faces serious issues due to the ongoing war in West Asia between Israel, the US and Israel.

  • Apr 1, 2026 3:35 PM IST

    Energy Lockdown in India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reportedly chair a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) at 7 pm today, in Delhi.

About the Author

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen is a digital journalist who focuses on bringing complex political, economic and global developments in easy and meaningful reports in order to help the digital readers across India and gl ... Read More

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