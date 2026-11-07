PM Modi to continue Diwali tradition with Indian soldiers, extends festive greetings to nation

PM Modi wished the nation on Diwali, extending greetings for happiness, peace and prosperity. He said he would continue his tradition of celebrating the festival with Indian soldiers.

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PM Modi to continue Diwali tradition with Indian soldiers, extends festive greetings to nation | image; x

PM Modi To Celebrate Diwali With Soldiers: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday wished the people of the country a happy Diwali, praying for their happiness, peace and prosperity. In a video message on X, he highlighted that Diwali is a symbol of light’s triumph over darkness. Informing people about his plans to celebrate the festival, PM said he would continue his tradition of celebrating the festival of lights with the Indian soldiers. However, he didn’t disclose where he plans to spend the festival this year.

What Did PM Modi Say?

PM Modi took to X and said, “Have a great Diwali!”. In the video message, he talked about the festival, describing it as a symbol of the country’s resolve against darkness.

“Hello! The holy festival of Diwali, the whole country is lit up with lights. This festival of light is an introduction to our resolve against darkness. Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali. May this festival of yours, your future time be filled with happiness, peace and prosperity,” he said.

Have a great Diwali! https://t.co/YbFVq7tHmx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2026

PM Modi To Celebrate Diwali With Soldiers

Disclosing his festive day plans, the Prime Minister said he will continue to follow his tradition of celebrating Diwali with Indian soldiers. PM Modi said he celebrates Diwali with great enthusiasm, religious fervour and will continue the tradition of spending spend it among soldiers every year.

“Like you, I celebrate Diwali with great enthusiasm, and as you know, it has become a tradition for me to spend this day among our jawans, a practice I will continue this year as well. Once again, my best wishes to you all for Diwali!” he saidf.

PM Modi Met Vice President

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met Vice President CP Radhakrishnan and exchanged Diwali greetings.

Sharing details of the meeting in a post on X, the Prime Minister said, “Met Vice President Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji and exchanged Diwali greetings.

Earlier, PM Modi wished the nation on the occasion of Dhanteras.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, “Wishing all my fellow citizens boundless happiness on Dhanteras. May the divine grace of Lord Dhanvantari forever fill everyone’s life with happiness, peace, and excellent health. May the flame of joy and happiness burn brightly in every home—this is my heartfelt wish. I bow to Dhanvantari, the primordial deity, whose lotus feet are revered by gods and demons alike. He is the Lord who bestows a variety of medicinal herbs and dispels old age, disease, fear, and death in this world.”

Diwali is one of the most biggest and most important festival of India. The five-day festival begin with Dhanteras, followed by Choti Diwali. This year, Choti Diwali is falling on November 7. Lakshmi Puja will be performed on November 8, followed by Govardhan Puja on November 9 and Bhai Dooj on November 10.

(with ANI inputs)