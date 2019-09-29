New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to deliver a speech at the convocation ceremony of IIT-Madras on Monday, i.e., September 30. Ahead of the convocation address, the prime minister urged the people particularly the IITians and IIT alumni to share their ideas for his speech through an open forum on the NaMo App.

“Tomorrow I would be in Chennai for the convocation ceremony of @iitmadras. I look forward to being with some of India’s brightest minds,” tweeted PM Modi on Sunday. Further, the prime minister would also participate in a prize distribution ceremony of the Singapore-India Hackathon.

Describing the hackathon as a great mix of youth power and innovation, PM Modi said the event brings together the finest young minds finding long-lasting solutions to the problems India faces. In yet another tweet, Modi said, “Will take part in the prize distribution ceremony of this Hackathon in Chennai tomorrow (Monday).”

(With agency inputs)