Pm Modi To Distribute Over 1 Lakh Appointment Letters At Rozgar Mela Today

New Delhi (India): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute more than one lakh appointment letters to newly inducted recruits on Monday via video conferencing. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for Phase I of the Integrated Complex “Karmayogi Bhavan” in the national capital. This complex will promote collaboration and synergy amongst the various pillars of Mission Karmayogi. Prime Minister Modi will distribute more than 1 lakh appointment letters to newly inducted recruits on February 12 at 10:30 a.m. via video conferencing, a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

The Rozgar Mela will be held at 47 locations across the country. Recruitments are taking place across central government departments and state governments and union territories to support this initiative. The new recruits will be joining the government in various ministries and departments, viz., the Department of Revenue, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Department of Higher Education, the Department of Atomic Energy, the Ministry of Defence, the Department of Financial Services, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, and the Ministry of Railways, in various positions, the statement said. Rozgar Mela is a step towards fulfilling the commitment of the Prime Minister to accord the highest priority to employment generation in the country.

Rozgar Mela is expected to leverage further employment generation and provide gainful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and direct participation in national development, the statement read.

The newly inducted appointees are also getting an opportunity to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh, an online module on the iGOT Karmayogi portal where more than 880 e-learning courses have been made available for ‘anywhere, any device’ learning format.

