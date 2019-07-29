New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will feature in a special episode of Discovery’s ‘Man Vs Wild‘ TV show in which he goes on a wild adventure with survivalist and adventurer Bear Grylls. This special episode was shot in in India’s Jim Corbett National Park and will highlight ‘issues related to environmental change’.

As per an official statement from the channel, this particular episode featuring the Prime Minister will be a ‘frank and freewheeling journey’ throwing light on wildlife conservation.

The episode is slated to premiere on August 12 and will be showcased in over 180 countries across the world on Discovery network of channels.

“For years, I have lived among nature, in the mountains and the forests. These years have a lasting impact on my life. So when I was asked about a special programme focussing on life beyond politics and that too in the midst of nature I was both intrigued and inclined to take part in it,” said the Prime Minister in a statement.

Meanwhile, the host of the show, Bear Grylls, released a trailer of the special episode and tweeted, “People across 180 countries will get to see the unknown side of PM @narendramodi as he ventures into Indian wilderness to create awareness about animal conservation & environmental change. Catch Man Vs Wild with PM Modi @DiscoveryIN on August 12 @ 9 pm. #PMModionDiscovery.”

“I feel truly honoured to get to spend time with this remarkable world leader. The wild reminds us that we need each other and that together we are stronger. I am so excited to spend time with the PM and to get to know the man who leads this great nation,” said Bear Grylls.

While Bear Grylls noted that it was a privilege to take the PM “on an adventure into the Indian wilderness,” PM Modi said, “For me, this show presents a great opportunity to showcase to the world India’s rich environmental heritage and stress on the importance of environment conservation and living in harmony with nature.”

The Prime Minister also said, “It was a great experience spending time in the jungle once again, this time with Bear, who is blessed with indefatigable energy and quest to experience nature at its purest.”

