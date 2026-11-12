PM Modi to flag off Bengaluru-Mangaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express tomorrow; check route details

Bengaluru-Mangaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express: Bringing good news for daily commuters and travellers across Karnataka and Goa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to flag off the new Bengaluru-Mangaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express tomorrow. Operated and maintained by the South Western Railway (SWR), this semi-high-speed service will significantly boost rail connectivity between Bengaluru, Coastal Karnataka and Goa. While two special inaugural trains will run on Friday, regular six-day-a-week commercial operations between Yesvantpur and Madgaon will officially begin from both ends on November 15, 2026.
Key Highlights:
Inaugural Launch: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the Bengaluru-Mangaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express tomorrow (Friday), operated and maintained by the South Western Railway (SWR).
Coach Composition: Both inaugural special trains will run with 16-car Vande Bharat rakes featuring Executive Chair coaches and Chair Car coaches.
Inaugural Special 1 (Train No. 06512): Departs SMVT Bengaluru at 13:30 hrs and arrives at Madgaon at 02:55 hrs the next day, stopping at Shravanabelagola, Hassan, Sakleshpur, Subrahmanya Road, Kabakaputtur, Mangaluru Junction, Udupi, Kundapura, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Murdeshwar, Gokarna Road and Karwar.
Inaugural Special 2 (Train No. 06213): Departs Mangaluru Junction at 13:30 hrs and reaches SMVT Bengaluru at 21:00 hrs on the same day, halting at Kabakaputtur, Subrahmanya Road, Sakleshpur, Hassan and Shravanabelagola.
Regular Commercial Operations: Commercial services will run as Train No. 26655/26656 between Yesvantpur, Mangaluru and Madgaon starting November 15, 2026, operating six days a week (excluding Wednesdays from Yesvantpur and Thursdays from Madgaon).
Train Schedule & Service Overview:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to visit Bengaluru and Mysuru on November 13, has said that he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for development projects worth over Rs 15,000 crore in Bengaluru.
The Prime Minister said his programmes would include the golden jubilee celebrations of Prashanti Kutiram in Bengaluru, the inauguration and laying of foundation stones for development works worth over Rs 15,000 crore in Bengaluru, and the inauguration of the COSMOS-Mysuru Planetarium.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.