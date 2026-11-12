PM Modi to flag off Bengaluru-Mangaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express tomorrow; check route details

PM Narendra Modi will flag off the Bengaluru-Mangaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat Express tomorrow, boosting connectivity across Bengaluru, Coastal Karnataka and Goa.

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Vande Bharat Express- File image

PM Modi announces K’taka visit; projects worth Rs 15,000 crore to be launched tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to visit Bengaluru and Mysuru on November 13, has said that he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for development projects worth over Rs 15,000 crore in Bengaluru.

The Prime Minister said his programmes would include the golden jubilee celebrations of Prashanti Kutiram in Bengaluru, the inauguration and laying of foundation stones for development works worth over Rs 15,000 crore in Bengaluru, and the inauguration of the COSMOS-Mysuru Planetarium.