PM Modi to flag off Mangaluru-Rameswaram and Tambaram-Mangaluru Amrit Bharat Express trains from Madurai on March 1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off new Amrit Bharat and Express train services from Madurai on March 1, boosting rail connectivity between Mangaluru, Rameswaram, Tambaram and key southern cities.

A decorated Amrit Bharat Express stands at the railway platform ahead of its ceremonial launch, symbolising a major boost to southern India’s rail connectivity.

PM Modi will inaugurate multiple trains including the much-anticipated Mangaluru-Rameswaram Express at a function in Madurai city of Tamil Nadu on March 1. Reacting to the development, passengers from Mangaluru as well as many parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu have expressed excitement over the upcoming connectivity.

Connectivity between west coast and pilgrimage centres, metros expanded

The Mangaluru Central-Rameswaram-Mangaluru Central Express train will run once a week and provide direct train connectivity between Mangaluru in coastal Karnataka and Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu via Palakkad, Madurai and Manamadurai.

The Tambaram-Mangaluru Amrit Bharat Express train is also likely to run once a week from Mangaluru Junction train station, connecting Mangaluru with Chennai’s southern suburbs and helping passengers commute for business, education or tourism purposes with greater ease.

Indian Railways has also confirmed that PM Modi will dedicate the Coimbatore-Dhanbad Amrit Bharat Express and Nagercoil-Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express trains to service as well on March 1.

Indian Railways enhancing rail services to meet regional demand

Indian Railways has been consistently augmenting inter-state rail services to meet commuter demand with its premium trains connecting different regions of the country. The Amrit Bharat Express train services are aimed at providing comfortable train services as compared to normal trains with passenger-friendly features, better safety measures and reduced travel time.

Railway officials said that the announcement will meet the demand of passengers from Kerala’s Malabar region and Tamil Nadu’s southern districts who had long sought better connectivity to various parts of the country. “With the direct train service from Mangaluru to Rameswaram, many devotees and tourists can conveniently travel to the pilgrimage center by train,” a senior railway official added.

PM Modi will also dedicate railway stations upgraded under the Amrit Bharat Stations Scheme during the event.

Rail officials claimed that the new trains would herald a new age of connectivity for passengers travelling in southern states.

List of trains flagged off by Modi

1. Mangaluru Central-Rameswaram Central–Mangaluru Central Express

2. Tambaram Junction-Mangaluru Junction Amrit Bharat Express

3. Dhanbad Junction-Coimbatore Amrit Bharat Express

4. Charlapalli-Nagercoil Amrit Bharat Express

With multiple trips planned by Modi to Tamil Nadu in recent months, railway officials have said that it is a “major boost” to trains running in Tamil Nadu and will encourage tourism and regular commuters.

