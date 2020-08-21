New Delhi: The Centre has ordered two customised wide-bodied Boeing 777-3000 ERs — for PM Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and other senior dignitaries. Presently, PM Modi flies in 25-year-old Air India One planes of Boeing 747 fleet. Also Read - Too Young And Energetic to Retire, India Will Never Forget Your Role in 2011 World Cup: PM Modi to Suresh Raina

While the first jet will land in the national capital next week, the second will arrive by the end of the year, sources told The Print. Also Read - Swachh Survekshan 2020: PM Modi Congratulates Cities For Securing Top Positions, Urges Other Cities to Ensure Cleanliness

Reports said the two customised aircraft would cost Rs 8,458 crore. Also Read - PM Narendra Modi Writes Letter to MS Dhoni, Thanks Him For Making India Proud

Why the two aircraft are so special

1. The aircraft have their own missile defence system, Self-Protection Suites (SPS) that can jam enemy radar frequencies, and state-of-the-art communication system.

2. The aircraft is like the American Air Force One, used by the US President. Its communication system can’t be hacked or tapped.

3. The aircraft houses a conference room, a big cabin for VVIP passengers and a mini medical centre.

4. The aircraft will be able to fly over 17 hours continuously without refuelling. The present aircraft is not capable of flying for more than 10 hours without refuelling.

5. The aircraft will be operated by the IAF, although Air India would receive them.

6. The planes will bear the Ashoka emblem with Bharat and India written over them.