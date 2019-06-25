New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold 10 bilateral meetings in Japan on the sidelines of G-20 summit, including France, Japan, Indonesia, the United States and Turkey.

The visit will also witness his meeting with Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) and Russia-India-China (RIC).

G-20 is an international forum for the governments and central bank governors from 19 countries and the European Union.

US President Donald Trump will also hold a number of meetings with world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of G-20 meeting and is expected to discuss several issues, including the trade.

After the recent general elections in India, this would be the first meeting between PM Modi and Trump. Trump had congratulated PM Modi over the phone on his re-election after Bharatiya Janata Party got a historic mandate.

Recently the US tried to ease India’s concerns over reports that Washington was considering capping H-1B visas to countries that force foreign companies to store data locally.

India raised tariffs on as many as 28 products, including almonds and walnuts, on June 16 in response to higher duties imposed by the US on products including steel and aluminium. The Trump administration on June 1 terminated India’s designation as a beneficiary developing nation under the key Generalized System of Preference (GSP) trade programme.

