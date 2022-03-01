Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will hold another high-level meeting on Ukraine Russia Crisis today. This comes after an Indian student from Karnataka died in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, which has been hit by intense shelling. The Indian student has been identified as Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, 21, from Karnataka. He was a fourth-year medical student at the Kharkiv National Medical University.Also Read - Russian Missile Hits Central Square of Ukrain's Kharkiv, President Zelensky Terms It 'Undisguised Terror'

The MEA took to Twitter and wrote,"With profound sorrow we confirm that an student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning. The Ministry is in touch with his family. We convey our deepest condolences to the family."

"Foreign Secretary is calling in Ambassadors of Russia and Ukraine to reiterate our demand for urgent safe passage for Indian nationals who are still in Kharkiv and cities in other conflict zones. Similar action is also being undertaken by our Ambassadors in Russia and Ukraine," the MEA further added.