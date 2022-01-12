New Delhi: Amid the massive rise in the Covid cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Chief Ministers of all states tomorrow at 4.30 PM via video conferencing, news agency ANI reported. India has been registering an unprecedented spike in the covid cases over the past few weeks, prompting governments across country to issue stern orders to contain the spread of the virus.Also Read - Schools in Bengaluru For Classes 1 to 9 to Remain Shut Till Jan 31 Amid Covid Cases | Details Here

Here are the curbs imposed by states which are reporting high cases:

Maharashtra:

Schools and colleges will be closed till February 15.

Not more than 50 persons can attend a marriage, social, religious, cultural or political gathering.

At funerals, not more than 20 persons can remain present.

Restaurants, shopping malls have been asked to function at half capacity.

Haircutting salons, gyms and beauty salons are allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity from January 10 midnight.

Entertainment parks, zoos, museums and all other tourists places will remain closed.

Meanwhile, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the Maharashtra government will gradually introduce curbs in crowded areas like liquor shops and places of worship.

According to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday, India added 1,94,720 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,60,70,510 which includes 4,868 cases of Omicron variant, .

The active cases increased to 9,55,319, the highest in 211 days, while the death toll climbed to 4,84,655 with 442 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. Of the total 4,868 cases of Omicron variant, 1,805 have have recovered or migrated so far. Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 1,281 cases followed by Rajasthan at 645,Delhi 546, Karnataka 479 and Kerala 350.The active cases comprise 2.65 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate decreased to 96.01 per cent, the ministry said.

A total 2,11,298 coronavirus infections were reported in a single day on May 26.