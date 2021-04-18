New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting on Sunday to review the COVID-19 situation in Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency, said his office. The meeting will be attended by top officials, local administration and doctors who are involved in fighting COVID in Varanasi. Also Read - Temple Puts a Mask on Idol of Goddess Durga, Priest Distributes Masks as 'Prasad' During 'Navratri'

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister's office wrote, "At 11 AM, Prime Minister @narendramodi will be chairing a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in Varanasi. The meeting will be attended by top officials, local administration and doctors who are involved in fighting COVID in Varanasi."

The review meeting was announced as the holy city has witnessed a surge in COVID-19 cases like other major urban centres of Uttar Pradesh.