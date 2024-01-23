PM Modi To Honor Legacy Of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose And Azad Hind Fauj At Red Fort Today

PM Modi will also inaugurate Bharat Parv which will showcase the country’s rich diversity with Republic Day Tableaux and cultural exhibits.

The Red Fort played a crucial role in the saga of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and the Azad Hind Fauj.

Parakram Diwas 2024: On the occasion of Parakram Diwas 2024, 23 January, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, a multifaceted celebration is set to unfold, seamlessly weaving together historical reflections and vibrant cultural expressions at Red Fort, Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event on the evening of 23 January and the celebration will continue till 31 January.

Trending Now

The event is organized by the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the National School of Drama (NSD), Sahitya Akademi, and the National Archives of India. As part of the program, the event will host a rich array of activities that delve into the profound legacy of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and the Azad Hind Fauj.

You may like to read

The Red Fort played a crucial role in the saga of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and the Azad Hind Fauj. A museum within the Red Fort is dedicated to preserving and honoring the legacy of Bose and the Indian National Army (INA), which was also inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi in 2019 on Netaji’s birthday.

In line with the vision of the Prime Minister to take steps to duly honour the contribution of luminaries who played a significant role in the freedom struggle, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was started being celebrated as Parakram Diwas in 2021. The programme being held this year at Red Fort will be a multifaceted celebration seamlessly weaving together historical reflections and vibrant cultural expressions.

The activities will delve into the profound legacy of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and the Azad Hind Fauj. Visitors will get an opportunity to engage with an immersive experience through exhibitions of archives, showcasing rare photographs and documents that chronicle the remarkable journey of Netaji and the Azad Hind Fauj. These celebrations will continue till 31st January.

During the programme, the Prime Minister will also launch Bharat Parv, which will be held from 23 to 31 January. It will showcase the country’s rich diversity with Republic Day Tableaux and cultural exhibits, featuring efforts of 26 Ministries and Departments, highlighting citizen-centric initiatives, vocal for local, diverse tourist attractions, among others. It will take place in the Ram Leela Maidan and Madhav Das Park in front of Red Fort.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.