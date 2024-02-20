Home

PM Modi To Inauegerate 9th Edition Of Raisina Dialogue Tomorrow; Greek PM Kyriakos To Join

Raisina Dialogue: Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will pay a two-day state visit to India on February 21.

New Delhi: PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the 9th edition of the Raisina Dialogue on February 21. Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis will join the inaugural session as the chief guest and deliver the keynote address. Notably, ​​the 9th Raisina Dialogue which will be held from 21-23 February will witness participation of representatives from over 100 countries including Ministers, former Heads of State and Heads of Government, Military Commanders, Captains of Industry, Technology Leaders, Academics, Journalists, Scholars on Strategic Affairs, Experts from leading Think Tanks, and Youth.

Theme Of 9th Edition Of Raisina Dialogue

The theme of the 2024 edition is “Chaturanga: Conflict, Contest, Cooperate, Create”.

Over the course of three days, decision-makers and thought leaders of the world will engage each other across conversations in various formats over six thematic pillars:

(i) Tech Frontiers: Regulations & Realities;

(ii) Peace with the Planet: Invest & Innovate;

(iii) War & Peace: Armouries & Asymmetries;

(iv) Decolonising Multilateralism: Institutions & Inclusion;

(v) The Post 2030 Agenda: People & Progress; and

(vi) Defending Democracy: Society & Sovereignty.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’s India Visit

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will pay a two-day state visit to India on February 21 with the aim of further deepening the strategic partnership between the two countries. It would be the first visit to India by the head of state of Greece after a 15-year gap. India-Greece relations were elevated to’strategic partnership’ during Modi’s visit to Greece in August last year.

Mitsotakis will be the chief guest and keynote speaker at the Raisina Dialogue in the national capital, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday, announcing his visit. The Greek prime minister will be accompanied by senior officials and a high-powered business delegation.

“Prime Minister Mitsotakis’s visit is expected to further strengthen and deepen the strategic partnership between India and Greece,” the MEA said. Mitsotakis will also visit Mumbai before returning to Athens.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and PM Mitsotakis will hold bilateral discussions and Prime Minister Modi will also host a lunch banquet in honour of the visiting dignitary,” the MEA said in a statement.

It said India-Greece relations are based on shared cultural values, commitment to foster economic growth, collaboration in the fields of security and defence, shipping, and maritime, and are marked by convergence on regional and global issues. The two countries have also been cooperating closely in various multilateral forums.

(With inputs from agencies)

