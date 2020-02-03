New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday preside over the inaugural ceremony of the DefExpo 2020, which will be held in Lucknow on February 5, 2020.

According to a report by Business Standard, around 1, 000 exhibitors from 165 foreign countries such as the US, Germany, France, Israel will participate in the event. Notably, this will be the largest defence show ever.

The event’s theme for this year is “India: The Emerging Defence Manufacturing Hub”.

The aim of the event is to bring leading technologies in the defence sector under one roof and provide countless opportunities for the government, private manufacturers and start-ups.

According to a government spokesman, the event will cover the entire spectrum of the country’s aerospace, defence and security interests.

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is taking the lead role in organising the DefExpo-2020 in Lucknow, in coordination with the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

R Madhavan, CMD, HAL, said, “HAL is instrumental in organising major defence expos in the last couple of years including this edition of DefExpo-2020. HAL’s indigenously designed and developed fixed and rotary wing platforms will be a major attraction.”

He said that HAL will display the models of Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), Do-228 and Hawk at its indoor stall.

Besides, some of the avionics, accessories, assemblies, products such as Indigenous Digital Map Generator (i-DMG), Engine and Flight Display Unit, Gas Turbine Electrical Generator (GTEG)-60, Air Producer Engine, Glass Cockpit for Do-228, Automatic Target Recognition (ATR), Digital Sand Rapid Prototyping Technology, etc., will also be displayed.

An upgraded Sukhoi-30 MKI cockpit simulator will be an added attraction at the HAL stall.

The Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) will be showcased in the outdoor static display area and ALH Mk IV Rudra, LCH, LUH, Do-228 civil, LCA Tejas will dazzle in the flying display.

The HAL plans to hold the MoU signing programme, meetings with foreign delegations, seminars and conferences on diverse aerospace topics during the event.

In addition to exhibiting products and technologies and live demonstrations by the Services, Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) and industry will showcase the land, naval, air and internal security systems.

