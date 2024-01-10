PM Modi To Inaugurate 27th National Youth Festival In Nashik, Maharashtra On 12 January

National Youth Day will be celebrated by all field organisations of the Department of Youth Affairs in districts pan-India.

More than 88,000 volunteers will participate in the campaign. (Image: mahanyf2024.com)

27th National Youth Festival: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 27th National Youth Festival in Nashik, Maharashtra on 12 January and will address the youth of the nation. This year, National Youth Day will be celebrated by all field organisations of the Department of Youth Affairs in districts pan-India in collaboration with multiple Government departments.

Trending Now

MY Bharat volunteers throughout the country, with support from NSS units, NYKS, and many educational institutions will coordinate their energies to carry out activities to volunteer for India. Youth Clubs will also bring their vibrant energy to the celebration, ensuring a truly inclusive atmosphere.

You may like to read

More than 88,000 volunteers will participate in the campaign.

Volunteers are registered for these events through MY Bharat digital platform https://mybharat.gov.in

Road safety awareness events will be conducted at major cities and 750 district headquarters of the country on 12 January. Trained Road Safety volunteers will be flagged off by Central/State Ministers, local MPs, or MLAs, marking a commitment to building a safer tomorrow through an intensive campaign. These volunteers will be deployed to assist in handling traffic in traffic choke points and also conduct road safety awareness activities.

Volunteers will also be visiting Anganwadi centres for storytelling sessions for children and conducting information dissemination about Government schemes.

12 January marks the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda and is celebrated as National Youth Day. The Department of Youth Affairs is gearing up for National Youth Day, with a unique and expansive approach designed to engage and empower every corner of the country’s young demographic.

Across 763 districts of the country, a district-level mega program on National Youth Day 2024 will begin with a reverent floral tribute to Swami Vivekananda.

A cultural program showcasing the diverse cultural heritage of the district and talent of the youth with the participation of winners of Yuva Utsav as well as teams/individuals from the host institutions shall also be presented at the end of the program.

The partner Ministries and their district-level offices will set up stalls with various exhibitions/ activities/enrolment/awareness drives on 12 January alongside the mega program at the venue focusing on Traffic Awareness, Nutrition and diet, Products of KVIC startups, PMEGP beneficiaries, etc. All the events are being created at the district level on the digital MY Bharat platform to improve youth outreach.

Youth across India can indicate interest in participating in activities nearest to them. They can also upload photos and media of their participation on the MY Bharat platform.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.