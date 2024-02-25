PM Modi To Inaugurate Ayush Projects In Pune And Jhajjar Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also inaugurate ‘Central Research Institute of Yoga & Naturopathy, Jhajjar (Haryana)’ built under the aegis of Ministry of Ayush.

Ayush Projects: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Gujarat on February 25 where he will inaugurate two institutes of the Ministry of Ayush which will further promote a holistic healthcare scenario in the country. The National Institute of Naturopathy (NIN) titled ‘NISARG GRAM’ in Pune, Maharashtra, and ‘Central Research Institute of Yoga & Naturopathy’ (CRIYN) at Jhajjar, Haryana will be dedicated to the nation virtually by the Prime Minister on 25 February 2024.

Trending Now

NISARG GRAM is a 250-bedded hospital with a Multi-disciplinary Research and Extension Service Centre along with a Naturopathy Medical College for Undergraduate (UG)/postgraduate (PG) /Para Medical Courses. The college is also having residential & non-residential facilities comprising a Boys & Girls Hostel, Auditorium, Yoga Hall, Cottages, and the famous Gandhi Memorial Hall is also an integral part of the campus. The 25 acre project costs total of Rs 213.55 crore.

You may like to read

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also inaugurate ‘Central Research Institute of Yoga & Naturopathy, Jhajjar (Haryana)’ built under the aegis of Ministry of Ayush. This is an Apex level Yoga and Naturopathy Research and education facility. Through this project, tertiary level Yoga and Naturopathy health care infrastructure will be created. The Institute includes a 200 bedded Hospital with OPD, Treatment Block, Academic block, Hostel and Residential Block apart from Yoga Block and Diet Block. The 19 Acre Project has been built with a cost of Rs 63.88 crore.

The National Institute of Naturopathy (NIN) in Pune and the Central Research Institute of Yoga and Naturopathy (CRIYN) in Deverkhana Village, Jhajjar, represent significant milestones in promoting holistic healthcare through Traditional Healthcare systems. These institutes utilize diverse approaches such as hydrotherapy, massage, clinical nutrition, and yoga therapy to prevent and address emerging healthcare challenges, especially the growing prevalence of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs). With their state-of-the-art infrastructure and educational programs, these institutes will empower individuals to prioritize their health and wellbeing.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.