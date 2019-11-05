New Delhi: With the objective to instill a scientific temper among people and to showcase India’s contribution in the field of Science and technology, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will inaugurate the Fifth India International Science Festival. Being organised in Kolkata from November 5 to 8, the festival will be inaugurated by PM Modi at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre, Kolkata, through video conferencing.

“The four-day science festival is being organised in Kolkata from November 5 to 8, 2019. The prime objective of the festival is to instill scientific temper among the masses, showcase India’s contribution in the field of S & T over the years and encourage translation of its benefits to people. It aims to build a strategy for inclusive advancement of Science and Technology,” the Ministry of Science and Technology said in a statement.

Along with PM Modi, a host of other dignitaries including Minister for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences and Health and Family Welfare, Dr Harsh Vardhan, and other Cabinet Ministers and State S & T Ministers, dignitaries, scientists, academicians and government officials will be part of the 4-day celebration of science.

“The India International Science Festival (IISF) 2019 is an annual event organised jointly by the science and technology-related Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and Vijnana Bharati (Vibha), is being held in Kolkata this year. This is the fifth edition since its inception in 2015,” the ministry further added.

The IISF-2019 will celebrate the achievements of India’s scientific and technological advancements with students, innovators, craftsmen, farmers, scientists and technocrats from India and abroad.

Since 2005, this festival has been happening to acknowledge India’s scientific and technological advancements with scientists, students, and innovators.

“It is an attempt to encourage young minds towards science and promote networking of stakeholders working for propagation of science,” a senior official of the National Atlas and Thematic Mapping Organisation (NATMO) was quoted as saying by PTI.

With the theme, ‘Research, Innovation, and Science Empowering the Nation (RISEN- India),’ the festival will witness participation of over 12,000 people from across the country and abroad in the four-day programme.

“Students from the NATMO and other prestigious institutions surrounding the city are expected to participate in the outreach programme,” the official added.

The year’s festival will focus on the special role of women scientists and entrepreneurs in shaping the scientific growth injectors. In this grand festival, more than 28 events will be organised.