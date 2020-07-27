New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to launch the much-awaited ‘high-throughput’ coronavirus testing facilities at three major cities – Noida, Mumbai and Kolkata – at the Indian Centre of Medical Research (ICMR) event via video-conferencing on Monday. Also Read - In Amitabh Bachchan's Latest Tweet, he Says He's Missing His Father in The Loneliness of Hospital

The inauguration will also be joined by the chief ministers of the three states as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, along with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray are expected to take part in the ICMR event today. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will also be present for the event. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Dedicates Serie A Title to Juventus Fans Battling Coronavirus | SEE POST

“These three high-throughput testing facilities have been set up strategically at ICMR-National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research, Noida; ICMR-National Institute for Research in Reproductive Health, Mumbai; and ICMR-National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases, Kolkata, and will be able to test over 10,000 samples in a day,” the PMO stated in a release. Also Read - Will India Impose Lockdown Again? All Eyes on PM Modi’s Virtual Meeting With Chief Ministers Today

What is high-throughput COVID-19 facility?

‘High-throughput’ method of research relates to the mass-availability with the help of automation, miniaturized assays, and large-scale data analysis.

As a result, these new COVID-19 facilities set-up at various ICMR labs are expected to help in strengthening early detection and treatment of the deadly infection, thus assisting in putting an end to the spread of the pandemic.

As of Sunday, India recorded more than 13,85,522 cases of coronavirus, including 48,661 infections in just 24 hours. The cumulative death toll reached 32,063 with 705 new fatalities.

With ANI inputs