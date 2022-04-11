New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi will inaugurate the hostel and education complex of Shri Annapurnadham Trust at Adalaj, Gujarat on 12th April at 11 am via video conferencing. PM Modi will also perform the Bhumipujan of Hiramani ArogyaDham of Jansahayak Trust during the event, informed the PMO.Also Read - Prime Minister Narendra Modi And US President Joe Biden to Hold Virtual Meeting Today

The hostel and education complex will have 150 rooms with lodging and boarding for 600 students and other facilities, including a training center for GPSC and UPSC exams, an e-library, conference room, provision sports room, TV room, and primary health facilities.

The Jansahayak Trust will develop Hiramani Arogya Dham having the latest medical facilities, including a facility for dialysis of 14 persons at a time, a blood bank with 24-hour blood supply, and a medical store working round the clock, a modern pathology laboratory, and top-class equipment for health check-ups.

It will be a daycare center with advanced facilities for Ayurveda, homeopathy, acupuncture, and yoga therapy among other services. It will also host facilities for first-aid training, technician training, and doctor training, the PMO said.

(With agency inputs)