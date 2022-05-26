New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India’s biggest drone festival, The Bharat Drone Festival 2022 at Pragati Maidan on Friday.Also Read - PM Modi's Chennai Visit: Five-Tier Security And Traffic Diversions In Place. Details Here

The two-day event will be held on May 27 and 28. At the drone exhibition center, the PM will interact with the Kisan drone pilots and startups, and, witness an open-air drone demonstration. Also Read - Noida Vlogger Who Took Pet Dog to Kedarnath Writes to PM Modi, Says His Family Has Been Receiving Threats

PM Modi will inaugurate India's biggest Drone Festival, the two-day Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022 on 27 May at Delhi's Pragati Maidan. PM will also interact with Kisan drone pilots, witness open-air drone demonstrations and interact with startups in the drone exhibition centre: PMO pic.twitter.com/4GRg1ChatB — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2022

Also Read - PM Modi Gifts Hand-carved Box with Rogan Painting From Gujarat to Japanese Counterpart Kishida

The Prime Minister’s Office said, “Over 1600 delegates comprising government officials, foreign diplomats, armed forces, central armed police forces, PSUs, private companies and drone startups etc. will participate in the Mahotsav. More than 70 exhibitors will display various use cases of drones at the exhibition.”

The biggest drone festival will stand witness to a virtual award of drone pilot certificates, flying demonstrations, panel discussions, and product launches. Among other events, there will be a display of a Made In India Taxi prototype as well.

Shri Smit Shah – President, Drone Federation of India will present the welcome address which will be followed by addresses by other dignitaries. Prominent personalities like Arun Kumar – Director General, DGCA, Amitabh Kant – CEO, NITI Aayog will also grace the festival with their respective addresses.

With the advent of drone technology, they can now be used for various purposes. The World Economic Forum, earlier, stated that drones in India can deliver vital goods to the vulnerable section of society. Delivery trials of more than 300 vaccines have already been accomplished.

The WEF also said that there are plans in the pipeline to expand this aerial delivery system for lifesaving supplies.