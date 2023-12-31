PM Modi to Inaugurate ‘India’s Longest Sea Bridge’ in Mumbai on THIS Date

In May this year, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis visited the MTHL and drove a vehicle on the bridge, also known as the Sewri-Nhava Sheva Trans Harbour Link.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the ambitious infrastructure project, the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) on 12 January, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said on Sunday. The MTHL project is 22 km long, touted to be India’s longest and the world’s 12 longest sea bridge. In May this year, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis visited the MTHL and drove a vehicle on the bridge, also known as the Sewri-Nhava Sheva Trans Harbour Link.

Mumbai Trans Harbour Sea Link: All you need to know

The MTHL is a six-lane 21.8 km road bridge between Sewri (Mumbai) and Chirle (Navi Mumbai).

The project, being implemented by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), will link south Mumbai with Navi Mumbai township.

The Bridge be the longest sea bridge in India and would cater to 70,000 vehicles daily

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone for the project a few years back.

The work was partially affected during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) is expected to cater to 70,000 vehicles daily.

Motorists can zoom past the bridge at the speed of 100 kmph.

According to the reports, the bridge is build at the cost of ₹17,843 crore.

The six-lane bridge is among the most expensive projects

According to CM Shinde, it will help citizens cover a distance of 22 km in 15 minutes which now takes about two hours.

