New Delhi: Ending all speculations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on November 8 visit Dera Baba Nanak to inaugurate the much-talked-about Kartarpur Corridor, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said on Saturday.

“With the blessings of Guru Nanak Dev ji, Sikh Panth’s ardaas for ‘khule darshan deedar’ of Sri Kartarpur Sahib to finally become reality ! On Nov 8th, history will be created with PM @narendramodi ji inaugurating the #kartarpurcorridor,” the union minister said in a series of tweets.

On Nov 8th, history will be created with PM @narendramodi ji inaugurating the #kartarpurcorridor (ICP). 1/2 pic.twitter.com/wBHeTRZcma — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) October 12, 2019

Eternally Grateful to Guru Sahab for enabling Modi ji to correct the wrong committed by @INCIndia 72 yrs ago & connecting us to the abode of our Guru. 2/2#kartarpurcorridor — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) October 12, 2019

The confirming statement from the Union minister comes days after Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said that he will not go to Pakistan for the opening of Kartarpur corridor and also hinted out that former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh will also not attend the event.

“There is no question of me going (to Pakistan for the opening of Kartarpur corridor) and I feel Dr Manmohan Singh will not go as well,” Captain Amarinder had said.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh had invited PM Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind for the event. As per reports, PM Modi had accepted Punjab CM’s invite to attend 550th Prakash Parv celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev Ji in November.

Prior to this, the Punjab CM had invited Manmohan Singh to attend the main event at Sultanpur Lodhi to mark Guru Nanak Dev’s 550th Prakash Purab next month.

Pakistan government had also invited Manmohan Singh for the inauguration of the corridor to be held on November 9. Congress sources had said he is not likely to accept the invitation.

To facilitate the visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims, the corridor will connect Kartarpur Sahib with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district of Punjab.