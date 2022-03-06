Pune: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Pune Metro Rail project here at around 11.30 am on Sunday. “This project is an endeavour to provide the world-class infrastructure for urban mobility in Pune,” said Prime Minister’s Office in an official statement, adding that a 12-km stretch of the total 32.2 km Pune metro rail project will be inaugurated today.Also Read - Quad Summit: PM Modi Calls for Return to Path of Dialogue and Diplomacy on Ukraine Crisis

The foundation stone of the metro project, which is being built at the cost of more than Rs 11,400 crore, was laid by Prime Minister Modi on December 24, 2016. The prime minister will also inaugurate and inspect the exhibition at the Garware metro station and will undertake a metro ride from there to the Anandnagar metro station, the PMO said. Also Read - India Witnesses Dip In Covid Positivity Rate, Massive Decline in Deaths | Key Takeaways From Health Ministry's Briefing

Inviting Pune residents to take their first ride in the metro, the official account of Pune Metro rail tweeted: “Most awaited moment is here! Announcing the commercial operations of Pune Metro.” Also Read - Russian Military Instructed To Ensure Safe Removal of Indian Citizens From War Zone: President Putin Tells PM Modi

Most awaited moment is here!

Announcing the commercial operations of #PuneMetro. Travel and share your selfies with #FirstRideInMetro.#AaliApliMetro #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/p5RIwKxFF5 — Pune Metro Rail (@metrorailpune) March 5, 2022

Pune Metro routes

The metro will be operational on two routes–Vanaz to Garware College Metro Station and PCMC (Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation) to Phugewadi Metro Station.

Line one (PCMC-Swargate)

PCMC

Sant Tukaram Nagar

Bhosari (Nashik Phata)

Kasarwadi

Phugewadi

Dapodi (Not operational yet)

Bopodi (Not operational yet)

Khadki (Not operational yet)

Range Hill (Not operational yet)

Shivaji Nagar (Not operational yet)

Civil Court (Not operational yet)

Budhwar Peth (Not operational yet)

Mandai (Not operational yet)

Swargate (Not operational yet)

Line 2 (Vanaz-Ramwadi)

Vanaz

Anand Nagar

Ideal Colony

Nal Stop

Garware College

Deccan Gymkhana (Not operational yet)

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Udyan (Not operational yet)

PMC (Not operational yet)

Civil Court (Not operational yet)

Mangalwar Peth (Not operational yet)

Pune Railway Station (Not operational yet)

Ruby Hall Clinic (Not operational yet)

Bund Garden (Not operational yet)

Yerawada (Not operational yet)

Kalyani Nagar (Not operational yet)

Ramwadi (Not operational yet)

PM Modi to also launch infra projects in Pune today

Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone of various development projects in the city, an official release said on Saturday. As per the schedule, Prime Minister will unveil the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the premises of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) at 11 am. The statue is made up of 1,850 kg gunmetal and is about 9.5 feet tall.

Around noon, the prime minister will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple developmental projects.

He will also lay the foundation stone of rejuvenation and pollution abatement of the Mula-Mutha river projects. A rejuvenation will be done in a 9-km stretch of the river at a project cost of more than Rs 1,080 crore.

The project will involve works such as river edge protection, interceptor sewage network, public amenities, boating activity etc.

The Mula-Mutha River pollution abatement project will be implemented on the concept of One City One Operator at a cost of over Rs 1,470 crore. A total of 11 sewage treatment plants will be constructed under this project, with a combined capacity of around 400 MLD.

The PM will also launch 100 e-buses and e-bus depot constructed at Baner in Pune, it said. Modi will also inaugurate the R.K Laxman Art Gallery-cum-Museum constructed at Balewadi. The main attraction of this museum is a miniature model based on the village of Malgudi which will be made alive through the audio-visual effects. Cartoons drawn by legendary cartoonist R K Laxman will be showcased in the museum.

After this, the prime minister will kickstart the golden jubilee celebration of Symbiosis University at around 1:45 pm, it said.