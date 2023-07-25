Home

PM Modi to Inaugurate Delhi’s Pragati Maidan On July 26 | Breathtaking Visuals of Revamped Complex Here

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate the redeveloped ITPO complex on July 26, which will host the G20 leaders’ meeting in September, official sources said on Sunday. The venue, also known as the Pragati Maidan complex, has a campus area of approximately 123 acres and is India’s largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination.

All You Need To Know About the ITPO Complex:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex at Pragati Maidan on 26 July, 2023

The ITPO Complex is also known as the Pragati Maidan complex

The redeveloped and modern IECC complex finds its place among the top 10 exhibition and convention complexes in the world

The complex is rivalling colossal names such as the Hannover Exhibition Centre in Germany, the National Exhibition and Convention Centre (NECC) in Shanghai.

The magnitude of the IECC’s stature and infrastructure is a testament to India’s capability to host world-class events on a grand scale

At Level-3 of the Convention Centre, a grand seating capacity for 7,000 people exists.

In terms of seating capacity, ITPO Complex is larger than the Sydney Opera House in Australia which has approximately 5,500 seats

This impressive feature establishes the IECC as a venue fit for hosting mega conferences, international summits, and cultural extravaganzas on a global scale

The exhibition halls offer seven innovative spaces for showcasing products, innovations, and ideas.

These state-of-the-art halls provide an ideal platform for exhibitors and companies to engage with their target audience, fostering business growth and networking opportunities, they added.

Among its many exceptional features, the IECC boasts of a magnificent amphitheatre with a seating capacity of 3,000 individuals

Equivalent to three PVR theatres combined, this grand amphitheatre sets the stage for captivating performances, cultural shows, and entertainment events, they said.

The convenience of visitors is a priority at the IECC, reflected in the provision of over 5,500 vehicle parking spaces.

The ease of access through signal-free roads ensures that visitors can reach the venue without any hassle

#WATCH | Visuals of the premises of the redeveloped ITPO complex of Pragati Maidan, Delhi. ITPO complex will be inaugurated on July 26 and will host India’s G20 Leaders’ meeting pic.twitter.com/uSR0bPp9OB — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2023

