PM Modi To Inaugurate Several Projects Today To Mark Vibrant Gujarat Summit, Check Full Schedule

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate several development projects to the tune of Rs 5,206 crores at Chhotaudepur in Gujarat to commemorate 20 years of Vibrant Gujarat Summit. The various projects include village Wi-Fi facilities in 22 districts. In a statement, the Gujarat government said PM Modi will visit Gujarat on September 27 and inaugurate projects worth Rs 4,505 crore under the Mission Schools of Excellence.

“During his visit, he will inaugurate and dedicate various development projects worth Rs 5,206 crore in Chhotaudepur district. Under the Mission Schools of Excellence project, development works worth Rs 4,505 crore will be inaugurated and dedicated by the Prime Minister,” the Gujarat govt said in a statement.

As part of the initiative, new projects worth Rs 1,426 crore will be launched, and Rs 3,079 crore worth of completed projects will be inaugurated, which includes 9,088 new classrooms, 50,300 smart classrooms, 19,600 computer labs, upgradation of 12,622 classrooms and other facilities. Moreover, Navodaya Vidyalaya costing Rs 23 crore in Dahod and an FM Radio Studio costing Rs 10 crore will also be inaugurated during the day.

Apart from this, PM Modi will also inaugurate village Wi-Fi facilities that will benefit 20 lakh beneficiaries in 7,500 villages across 22 districts.

“Development projects worth Rs 277 crore under the Roads and Buildings Department, Rs 251 crore under the Urban Development Department, and Rs 80 crore under the Water Supply Department will also be inaugurated and dedicated,” the statement added.

Check Full Schedule:

PM Modi will participate in a programme marking the completion of 20 years of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit On September 27 at 10 AM.

Around 12:45 PM, PM Modi will reach Bodeli in Chhotaudepur where he will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of projects worth more than Rs 5,200 crore.

After this, PM Modi will participate in the programme marking the completion of 20 years of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit at the Science City in Ahmedabad. The event will witness the participation of industry associations, prominent personalities from the areas of trade and commerce, young entrepreneurs and students of higher and technical education colleges among others, the statement said.

All You Need to Know About Vibrant Gujarat Summit:

The whole journey of Vibrant Gujarat Summit started on September 28, 2003. Over a period of time, the event was transformed to become a truly global event, attaining the status of being one of the most premier business summits in India.

With about 300 international participants in 2003, the summit witnessed an overwhelming participation of over a thousand delegates from more than 135 nations in 2019.

