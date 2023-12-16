PM Modi To Inaugurate World’s Largest Office Building In Surat On Sunday; All About Surat Diamond Bourse

World Largest Office In Surat

Surat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the world’s largest corporate office hub, ‘Surat Diamond Bourse’ on Sunday. Built on 35.54 acres of land at a cost of Rs 3400 crore, the Surat Diamond Bourse is set to become a global centre of rough and polished diamond trading. Earlier in July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to a media report on ‘X’ that said that the Surat Diamond Burse has now overtaken the Pentagon, which has till date housed the world’s largest office building for the last 80 years.

“Surat Diamond Bourse showcases the dynamism and growth of Surat’s diamond industry. It is also a testament to India’s entrepreneurial spirit. It will serve as a hub for trade, innovation and collaboration, further boosting our economy and creating employment opportunities,” he posted.

All About Surat Diamond Bourse

Spread across a 6.7 million square foot construction area, the Surat Diamond Bourse is now the world’s largest office building, even larger than the Pentagon.

The Diamond Bourse is the world’s largest interconnected building, as it houses over 4,500 interconnected offices.

The building was built at a cost of Rs 3,000 crores and was designed by Manit Rastogi, the founding partner of architecture firm Morphogenesis, who was given the responsibility following an international design competition.

The Surat Diamond Bourse comprises nine interconnected buildings connected by a 24 feet-wide spine corridor

Each of these buildings stands 15 storeys tall along with a ground floor. The complex of 4,500 diamond trading offices is spread across 35.54 acres and can accommodate 67,000 diamond professionals, including cutters, polishers, and traders.

Each office ranges from 300 to 75,000 square feet. The bourse also has a 2 million square feet parking area in its basement.

The facility will have highly secured campus security check points at all entries and exits, CCTV surveillance, control rooms, public announcement systems, and the provision of under car scanners at entry gates.

All the offices look over the landscape courts, which are designed on the concept of “Panchtatva” — the five elements, air, water, fire, earth and sky — spanning almost 200 feet wide and 300 feet long.

The Surat Diamond Bourse features facilities such as safe deposit vaults, conference halls, multi-purpose halls, restaurants, banks, customs clearance house, convention centre, exhibition centres, training centres, entertainment areas, restaurants, and a club along with security plans.

Around 1.5 lakh people will get employment from the trading facility, as diamond buyers from all corners of the world will get a global platform to trade at Surat.

