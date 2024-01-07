PM Modi To Interact With Beneficiaries Of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra On Monday

Thousands of beneficiaries of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra from across the country will join the event.

The Prime Minister will also address the gathering on the occasion. (ANI photo)

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra on Monday at 12:30 PM via video conferencing. The Prime Minister will also address the gathering on the occasion. Thousands of beneficiaries of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra from across the country will join the event. The program will also be joined by Union Ministers, MPs, MLAs, and local-level representatives.

Since its launch on 15 November 2023, the Prime Minister has regularly interacted with the beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra all across the country. The interaction has happened four times through video conferencing (30 November, 9 December, 16 December, and 27 December). Also, the Prime Minister has interacted with Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra beneficiaries physically on two consecutive days (17-18 December) during his visit to Varanasi.

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is being undertaken across the country to attain saturation of flagship schemes of the government by ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach all targeted beneficiaries in a time-bound manner.

On 5 January 2024, Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra crossed a major milestone as the number of participants in the Yatra crossed 10 crore. This staggering number, which was reached within 50 days of the launch of the Yatra, indicates the profound impact and unmatched ability of the Yatra to unite people across the nation towards a shared vision of Viksit Bharat.

