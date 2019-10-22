New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to interact with Bharatiya Janata Party workers from his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Tuesday. “On 24 October I will interact with party workers in Varanasi, which is my parliamentary constituency. I invite all my workers to join it. If you have any suggestions or questions, you can share them on the Namo app,” tweeted PM Modi earlier in the day.

It must be noted that the prime minister’s visit to his constituency in Uttar Pradesh comes ahead of the Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will grace the festival of lamps on October 26 in Ayodhya, where over 5.50 lakh earthen lamps will be lit ahead of the Diwali festival, stated a report.

24 अक्टूबर को मैं अपने संसदीय क्षेत्र वाराणसी के कार्यकर्ताओं से संवाद करूंगा। इसमें शामिल होने के लिए मैं अपने सभी कार्यकर्ताओं को आमंत्रित करता हूं। आपके पास कोई सुझाव या प्रश्न हो तो उसे नमो ऐप पर साझा कर सकते हैं। pic.twitter.com/eacTkPJK8a — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 22, 2019

Meanwhile, on Monday, PM Modi urged people to cast their votes for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly Elections this year. “Elections are taking place for Haryana and Maharashtra Assemblies. There are also by-polls taking place in various parts of India. I urge voters in these states and seats to turn out in record numbers and enrich the festival of democracy. I hope youngsters vote in large numbers,” PM Modi had tweeted.

In the Lok Sabha Elections held this year, PM Modi once again won the high-profile Varanasi constituency. He has been representing this constituency since 2014. During the 2014 general elections, PM Modi contested and won in Gujarat’s Vadodara and Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi. However, he retained the later as he trounced Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal by a massive margin of 3.37 lakh votes. Notably, the two-time Prime Minister had held mega roadshows in 2014 both before and after winning the Varanasi constituency in the 16th Lok Sabha elections. Three years later, he once again hit the streets of Varanasi during the Uttar Pradesh Assembly poll campaigning.